BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Privatebancorp Inc
* Privatebancorp reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Privatebancorp inc says net interest income grew to $161.0 million in q1 2017, increasing 15 percent from q1 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.30 percent, compared to 3.30 percent for q1 2016 and 3.23 percent for q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.