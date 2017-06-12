June 12 Norsat International Inc:
* Privet Fund Management LLC sends revised proposal to
acquire Norsat International Inc for US$11.50 per share
* Privet Fund Management LLC says given privet's substantial
existing ownership, privet is highly confident shareholder
approval of proposal will be readily obtained
* Privet Fund Management LLC - revised proposal's
consideration is greater than us$11.25 per share in
consideration offered by hytera communications
* Privet Fund Management LLC says privet anticipates that
required regulatory approvals would not materially impact timing
or certainty of transaction
* Privet Fund Management LLC - will provide all equity
capital necessary for proposal
