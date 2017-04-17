UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Privet Fund Management:
* Privet fund offers US$11.00 per share to acquire Norsat International Inc
* Privet fund management - continues to maintain ownership and control of 1,027,170 shares of Norsat, representing about 17.6% of outstanding shares
* Privet fund management - sent to board of Norsat international letter indicating interest in acquiring 100% of common shares of Norsat not already owned
* Privet fund management - requested Norsat for access to updated financial and legal diligence information so that it can deliver "superior proposal"
* Privet fund management says it expressed "disappointment" in result of Norsat's negotiations with hytera
* Privet fund management says "does not view financial terms of proposed Hytera arrangement to be in best interests of Norsat shareholders at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.