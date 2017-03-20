BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
March 20 Pro Medicus Ltd:
* Announced implementation of an on-market share buy-for a period of 12 months
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry