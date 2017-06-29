UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
June 29 Probe Metals Inc
* Probe metals inc - probe metals expands land position at val-d'or east project
* Probe metals inc - executed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in aurbel east property from qmx gold corporation
* Probe metals- acquired 100% undivided interest in 6 mining claims in and adjacent to val-d'or east project from private landowners for payment of $25,000
* Probe metals inc - property will be acquired for an aggregate cash payment of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staples - if deal with Sycamore Partners is terminated under certain circumstances, Co to pay Arch Parent termination fee of $171 million - SEC filing
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.