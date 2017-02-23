Feb 23 Probe Metals Inc

* Probe Metals increases bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares to $11.9 million

* Probe Metals Inc - increasing previously announced "bought deal" private placement to $11.9 million from $10 million

* Probe Metals Inc - proceeds from offering will be used to fund Canadian exploration expenses related to probe's projects in Ontario and Québec