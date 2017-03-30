BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
March 30 Probiodrug AG:
* FY net loss of 13.9 million euros ($14.95 million) compared with 13.5 million euros in 2015 - in line with company expectations
* Cash and cash equivalents of 21.9 million euros as of 31 December 2016
* Capital raise of 14.9 million euros executed in October 2016
($1 = 0.9300 euros)
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION
