BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
April 7 Probiodrug AG:
* Last patient last visit (LPLV) reached in Saphir study
* Key results for primary endpoint of safety/tolerability and for components of three exploratory endpoints - cognition, EEG/FMRI and main molecular biomarkers expected early June 2017
* RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA
* Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co