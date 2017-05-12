BRIEF-RealPage acquires American Utility Management
* Realpage inc - purchase price of approximately $70 million
May 12 PROCAD SA
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 68,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 555,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 11.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
* Total system services inc - financial terms of long-term agreement were not disclosed