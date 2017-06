June 29 PROFILE SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE SA :

* ANNOUNCES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION (BBA), AIMING AT ESTABLISHING ITS PRESENCE IN BANKING SECTOR

* BY BECOMING AN ASSOCIATE MEMBER, BBA PROVIDES ACCESS TO A NETWORK OF 200+ MEMBER BANKS OPERATING ACROSS UK AND IN VARIOUS PRODUCT LINES Source text : bit.ly/2spRfBB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)