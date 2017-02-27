BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
Feb 27 Profire Energy Inc
* Profire energy announces the retirement of cto harold albert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing