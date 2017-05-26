May 26 Profire Energy Inc:
* Profire energy purchased 1.3 million shares of PFIE for a
total of $1,703,000 from CEO Brenton Hatch and extended its
stock repurchase program an additional 12 months
* After sale of shares, Hatch still beneficially owns
12,450,000 shares or approximately 23 pct of Profire's
outstanding stock
* Board of directors approved continuation of Profire's
previously implemented stock repurchase program
* Profire is now authorized to purchase up to $2 million
worth of its common stock through end of May 2018
* Shares repurchased pursuant to stock redemption agreement
were not purchased as part of co's previously announced
repurchase program
