May 26 Profire Energy Inc:

* Profire energy purchased 1.3 million shares of PFIE for a total of $1,703,000 from CEO Brenton Hatch and extended its stock repurchase program an additional 12 months

* After sale of shares, Hatch still beneficially owns 12,450,000 shares or approximately 23 pct of Profire's outstanding stock

* Board of directors approved continuation of Profire's previously implemented stock repurchase program

* Profire is now authorized to purchase up to $2 million worth of its common stock through end of May 2018

* Shares repurchased pursuant to stock redemption agreement were not purchased as part of co's previously announced repurchase program