June 30 Profound Medical Corp:
* Profound Medical -Philips to transfer Sonalleve MR-HIFU
assets to profound for upfront consideration of 7.4 million
common shares of profound at C$1.10/share
* Profound Medical Corp. Announces definitive agreement with
royal philips to expand collaboration and acquire sonalleve
MR-HIFU business
* Profound Medical Corp - agreement also includes certain
earn-out provisions tied to future revenue levels
* Profound Medical - Philips, profound will also expand
their non-exclusive strategic sales relationship to include
distribution of Sonalleve MR-HIFU
* Profound Medical Corp - if successful, tact is expected to
support Profound's application to fda for approval to market
TULSA-PRO(®) in United States
* Profound Medical- TULSA-PRO is ce marked and co is also
sponsoring its FDA-registered clinical trial, tact
* Profound Medical Corp - is currently conducting pilot
commercial launch of Tulsa-Pro in key european, other ce mark
jurisdictions
