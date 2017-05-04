May 4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Progenics pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results and business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - company on track to submit NDA in mid-2017 for Azedra

* Progenics pharmaceuticals inc - Q1 revenue totaled $2.3 million, down from $2.5 million in q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $4.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $126.3 million, a sequential decrease of $12.6 million