BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Progenics pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results and business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - company on track to submit NDA in mid-2017 for Azedra
* Progenics pharmaceuticals inc - Q1 revenue totaled $2.3 million, down from $2.5 million in q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $4.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $126.3 million, a sequential decrease of $12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.