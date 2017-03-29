GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Progress Software Corp -
* Progress reports 2017 fiscal first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $91.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.5 million
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Sees fy 2017 gaap revenue $387 million - $395 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap revenue $388 million - $396 million
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.64 - $0.70; non-gaap earnings per share $1.64 - $1.69
* Sees q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13 - $0.15; non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 - $0.37
* Sees q2 revenue $89 million - $92 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $93.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $391.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
