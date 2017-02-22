UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG:
* Fully meets 2016 forecasts and plans to continue strong growth in 2017
* FY EBIT including currency effects totaled 19.7 million euros ($20.73 million)(p/y: 18.1 million euros)
* FY group's revenue and total output increased only moderately to 409.6 million euros (p/y: 404.6 million euros) and 423.5 million euros(p/y: 413.3 million euros), respectively
* FY net income for period reached 9.5 million euros (p/y: 7.5 million euros), earnings per share equaled 3.05 euros (p/y: 2.41 euros)
* Expects 2017 revenue excluding material price effects to grow to roughly eur 430 million
* Progress werk oberkirch - anticipates 2017 disproportionate rise in EBIT before currency effects to 23 mln to 24 million euros
* 2017 outlook: net income for period should increase even more due to expected continued decline in burdens from financial result and tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources