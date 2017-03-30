UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG
* Confirms 2016 preliminary figures and is on track to meet medium-term targets
* Higher dividend proposed for 2016
* Propose a dividend of 1.60 euros ($1.72) (p/y: 1.55 euros) to annual general meeting on May 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources