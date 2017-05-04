UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG:
* PWO with strong revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017
* Q1 overall, group revenue rose to 117.1 million euros (p/y: 103.7 million euros), and total output increased to 122.0 million euros (p/y: 100.2 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT before currency effects grew to 5.6 million euros (p/y: 4.8 million euros), and 5.2 million euros including currency effects (p/y: 3.6 million euros)
* Q1 net income for period improved to 2.9 million euros (p/y: 1.3 million euros) and earnings per share to eur 0.91 (p/y: eur 0.42)
* Revenue and earnings growth in Q1 were well above growth rates forecast for entire 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources