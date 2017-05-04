May 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG:

* PWO with strong revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017

* Q1 overall, group revenue rose to 117.1 million euros (p/y: 103.7 million euros), and total output increased to 122.0 million euros (p/y: 100.2 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT before currency effects grew to 5.6 million euros (p/y: 4.8 million euros), and 5.2 million euros including currency effects (p/y: 3.6 million euros)

* Q1 net income for period improved to 2.9 million euros (p/y: 1.3 million euros) and earnings per share to eur 0.91 (p/y: eur 0.42)

* Revenue and earnings growth in Q1 were well above growth rates forecast for entire 2017 fiscal year