April 3 Progressive Corp -

* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes

* Pricing of $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2047

* Notes were priced at 99.879% of par

* Intend to use portion of proceeds from sale of notes to redeem all 6.70% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due 2067