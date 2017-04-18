BRIEF-Polaris Capital clarifies on co's filing of petition for business rehabilitation
* Thailand stock exchange sent letter to co regarding to file of petition for business rehabilitation through central bankruptcy court by June 7
April 18 Progressive Corp
* Progressive reports March 2017 results
* Qtrly net premiums earned $6,026.7 million versus $5,317.4 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to progressive per share $0.73
* Qtrly net premiums written $6,491.0 million versus $5,818.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CCIL, Hoping Medical and JVC entered into JVA to form a JV for investment in hospitals and medical projects
June 14 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd