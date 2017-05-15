BRIEF-Meganesuper says corporate structure change
* Says co plans to establish a pure holding company on Nov. 1 and transfer all shares to it
May 15 PROLIGHT DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL):
* DECIDES ON DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE
* SAYS PRICE IS SAME AS NEW ISSUE ISSUED IN AUTUMN 2016
* TO ISSUE 1.7 MILLION NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co plans to establish a pure holding company on Nov. 1 and transfer all shares to it
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological