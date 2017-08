July 31 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc

* Prologis inc - ‍Nippon Prologis Reit Inc priced investment units at 227,850 Japanese yen per unit, including over-allotment option​

* Prologis inc - ‍offering will comprise a domestic placement of 75,660 units and an international placement of 67,770 units​

* Prologis inc - ‍Prologis will retain its 15 percent ownership interest in NPR​