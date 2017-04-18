BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Prologis Inc
* Prologis reports first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prologis inc- revised 2017 guidance net earnings $1.70 to $1.80 per diluted share
* Prologis inc- revised 2017 guidance core ffo $2.72 to $2.78 per diluted share
* Prologis inc - qtrly total revenues $629.2 million versus $606.3 million last year
* Q1 revenue view $565.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Proposed changes to the Chilean General Banking Law presented on Monday would bring it in line with Basel III recommendations and be supportive of banking system stability, according to Fitch Ratings. The reforms would raise regulatory capital requirements and strengthen the regulatory and resolution framework. Chile's banking sector is generally well positioned to implement the new capital requirement
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Rothschild reported a 13% rise in revenues to €487.2m in its latest quarter thanks to a strong performance from its asset management business, after a slowdown in growth at its global advisory arm.