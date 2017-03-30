BRIEF-Westjet Airlines launched new route between Quebec City and Montreal
* Launched its new route between Quebec City and Montreal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Prometic Life Sciences Inc:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - entered into a binding memorandum of terms with Shenzhen Royal Asset Management to establish a joint venture
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - prometic to own 75pct of joint venture following SRAM'S $33 million investment
* Prometic Life Sciences - to establish JV for development, manufacture and commercialization of PBI-4050, PBI-4547 and PBI-4425 in China
* Prometic Life Sciences - SRAM will provide $23 million in 2017, to secure an initial 17pct ownership of prometic chinaco
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - SRAM will have right to increase ownership in prometic chinaco to up to 25pct with further $10 million investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launched its new route between Quebec City and Montreal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund