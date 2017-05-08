BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Prometic Life Sciences Inc:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - plasminogen administration shown to reduce acute lung injury ("ali") in an acute pancreatitis model
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - PBI-4050 is safe and well tolerated and shows evidence of benefit in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs