BRIEF-Office Depot, Centriq Tech partner on asset management platform
* Office Depot Inc partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform
June 12 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic Life Sciences says new data presented at ADA's scientific sessions for PBI-4050
* New data validates PBI-4050's positive impact on kidneys in patients with diabetes and metabolic syndrome
* New data also shows statistically significant reduction in key renal biomarkers in patients with diabetes and metabolic syndrome
* First Cobalt Corp says entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech Mining Inc
* ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF