BRIEF-Malaysia's AirAsia says orders 14 additional A320ceo
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
June 15 Prometic Life Sciences Inc:
* Prometic announces $53 million bought deal offering
* Says offering priced at c$1.70per share
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Prometic Life Sciences -proceeds to be used for completion of sales, marketing infrastructure necessary for commercialization of Plasminogen, IVIG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.