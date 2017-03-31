BRIEF-Norway's undiscovered petroleum resources estimated at 2.9 bcm
* Norway's undiscovered petroleum resources estimated at 2.87 billion cubic metres (bcm) versus previous estimate of 2.92 bcm
March 31 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic reports its 2016 fourth quarter and year end highlights and financial results
* Q4 revenue c$4.1 million versus c$14.1 million
* Q4 revenue view c$5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prometic life sciences - net loss for q4 was $40.1 million compared to a net loss of $12.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
* Weaker U.S. retail sales, consumer inflation hurt dollar * Report of Trump probe hits risk sentiment (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 15 Gold edged up on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, supported by softer U.S. economic data and a fall in Asian shares following a report that President Donald Trump was being probed for possible obstruction of justice. Weaker U.S. retail and inflation data overshadowed a ra