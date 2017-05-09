BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Promis Neurosciences Inc:
* Promis neurosciences announces q1 2017 annual results
* Says announced mr. Daniel geffken to position of chief financial officer
* Promis will focus on progressing pmn 310, its lead development product, to ind submission anticipated by end of 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - . Priority for 2017 is to actively pursue development of precision medicine therapeutics for ad and als
* Promis Neurosciences - net loss for three months ended march 31, 2017 of $1.4 million versus net loss of $670,150 for three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028