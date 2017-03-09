March 9 ProntoForms Corp:

* ProntoForms Corp - recurring revenue in Q4 2016 increased by 16% to $2.8 million, compared to $2.4 million in q4 2015

* ProntoForms Corp - total revenue for Q4 2016 increased by 10% to $3 million compared to $2.8 million in Q4 2015

* ProntoForms Corp - net loss and comprehensive loss for Q4 2016 was $1 million, up from a net loss of $702,975 in Q4 2015