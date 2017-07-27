BRIEF-Proofpoint Inc reports Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

July 27 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc

* Proofpoint inc says non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $8.0 to $9.0 million, or $0.16 to $0.18 per share in q3

* Proofpoint announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $122.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $119.6 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.59

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $130 million to $132 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $503 million to $506 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $128.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint inc says increasing fy17 billings, revenue, profitability, and free cash flow guidance

* Sees fy 2017 gaap loss per share $2.36 to $2.55

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $499.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint inc says non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $30.0 million to $31.5 million, or $0.62 to $0.64 per share in fy