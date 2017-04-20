Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Proofpoint Inc:
* Proofpoint announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.5 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Sees Q2 gaap loss per share $0.61 to $0.69
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.59
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $118 million to $120 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $496 million to $500 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proofpoint Inc - increasing fy17 billings, revenue, profitability, and free cash flow guidance
* Proofpoint Inc - total billings were $137.4 million for q1 of 2017, an increase of 40 pct, compared to $98.3 million for Q1 of 2016
* Proofpoint - full year 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $496.0 million to $500.0 million
* Proofpoint - full year 2017 billings are expected to be in range of $619.0 million to $623.0 millio
* Proofpoint - full year 2017 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $2.48 to $2.67 per share
* Proofpoint - full year 2017 non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $0.56 to $0.59 per share
* Proofpoint - Q2 2017 billings are expected to be in range of $141.0 million to $143.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $118.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $492.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment