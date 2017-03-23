UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Essilor SA:
* Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
* Contribution by Delfin of all its shares in Luxottica (62.55%) in exchange for new shares issued by Essilor, based on an exchange ratio of 0.461 Essilor share for one Luxottica share
* Filing and registration with AMF, by April 10, 2017 at latest, of information document describing rationale for transaction as well as main principles of combination agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources