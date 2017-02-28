UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 28 ProQR Therapeutics Nv
* ProQR announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 and provides a business update
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - qtrly loss per share EUR 0.38 per share
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at December 31, 2016, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 59.2 million, compared to EUR 94.9 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives