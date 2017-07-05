BRIEF-Isoray receives FDA response to application for Gammatile
July 5 ProQR Therapeutics Nv
* ProQR's drug candidate QRX-411 for usher syndrome receives orphan drug designation from FDA and EMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agrofresh Solutions Inc-receives favorable ruling in Mirtech Lawsuit; court rules that co is owner of U.S. Patent technology used in Trupick product
* China FDA approves ctas for beyondspring’s second global plinabulin registrational trial for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia prevention