* Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units and proposed property acquisitions

* Pro real estate investment trust- agreement to sell to syndicate of underwriters, on bought deal basis, 8.9 million trust units at price of $2.25/unit

* Pro real estate investment trust - REIT intends to use net proceeds from offering to partially fund acquisitions, to fund expansion, among others

* Pro real estate investment trust - has entered into a binding conditional agreement in respect of four of its previously announced acquisitions

* Pro real estate investment trust - agreement provides REIT will acquire 4 retail properties in province of québec for purchase price of $9.0 million