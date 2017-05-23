May 23 Pro Real Estate Investment Trust
* Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust
units and proposed property acquisitions
* Pro real estate investment trust- agreement to sell to
syndicate of underwriters, on bought deal basis, 8.9 million
trust units at price of $2.25/unit
* Pro real estate investment trust - REIT intends to use net
proceeds from offering to partially fund acquisitions, to fund
expansion, among others
* Pro real estate investment trust - has entered into a
binding conditional agreement in respect of four of its
previously announced acquisitions
* Pro real estate investment trust - agreement provides REIT
will acquire 4 retail properties in province of québec for
purchase price of $9.0 million
