May 16 PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
-
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - acquisitions will be
partially financed by proceeds from profitable sale of two
industrial buildings in etobicoke, ontario
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - properties will be
financed by assumption of $16.7 million in mortgages
* PRO REIT- also entered into loi and expects to sign
binding conditional agreement for acquisition of light
industrial property for $5.7 million
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - properties will also be
financed by issuance of $7.2 million of class b limited
partnership units of pro reit ltd partnership
* PRO REIT- entered into binding agreement for sale of two
industrial properties in etobicoke, ontario for gross proceeds
of $22.3 million
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - sale transaction will
generate in excess of $10 million in free cash
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: