* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
May 23 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE:
* PROSIEBEN AND TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION EXTEND FRAME LICENSE AGREEMENT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Most people don't trust the mainstream media and are even more suspicious of social media, a survey revealed on Thursday, though it said social networks were vital for under-reported stories such as LGBT and migrant issues.
NEW YORK, June 21 A New York fashion designer who has called himself the "curator of cool" pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a bribery case that involves a brother and nephew of former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.