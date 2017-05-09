BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Prospect Capital Corp:
* Prospect Capital reports March 2017 quarterly results
* NAV per share at quarter end $9.43 versus $9.61 at end of March 31, 2016
* Says for March 2017 quarter, earned net investment income ("NII") of $73.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE