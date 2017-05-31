BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira
* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA
May 31Prospect Co Ltd
* Says co's US-based unit Prospect Asset Management, Inc. accepts a surcharge order and plans to pay a penalty of 3.3 million yen, due to insider trading
* Says previous news was disclosed on March 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Lcpyvv

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Any potential credit rating implications for sukuk arising from Dana Gas's attempt to have its mudaraba sukuk declared unlawful will take time to emerge, and their scope and impact are likely to remain unclear until all relevant proceedings are resolved, if they ever are, Fitch Ratings says. We believe our current assumption that sharia compliance typically does not have credit implications for Fitch-rated
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share