April 11 Prospector Resources Corp:

* Prospector agrees to acquire gold prospects in Peru from Milpo

* Prospector Resources Corp - through unit has entered into a mining assignment and option agreement with Compañia Minera Milpo S.A.A.

* Prospector resources - pursuant to deal, unit has right to acquire all rights, interests in 7 gold exploration prospects of about 19,000 hectares in Peru

* Prospector Resources - pursuant to deal, RIO2 is required to incur a total of US$5 million in exploration expenditures on portfolio over 36 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: