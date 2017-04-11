BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 11 Prospector Resources Corp:
* Prospector agrees to acquire gold prospects in Peru from Milpo
* Prospector Resources Corp - through unit has entered into a mining assignment and option agreement with Compañia Minera Milpo S.A.A.
* Prospector resources - pursuant to deal, unit has right to acquire all rights, interests in 7 gold exploration prospects of about 19,000 hectares in Peru
* Prospector Resources - pursuant to deal, RIO2 is required to incur a total of US$5 million in exploration expenditures on portfolio over 36 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
