April 11 Prospector Resources Corp
* Prospector agrees to acquire gold prospects in Peru from
Milpo
* Prospector Resources - under terms to exercise option,
acquire portfolio, RIO2 is required to complete $5 million
investment within specified time period
* Prospector Resources Corp - unit has entered into a mining
assignment and option agreement with Compañia Minera Milpo
* Prospector Resources - pursuant to deal co has right,
option to acquire rights, interests in 7 gold exploration
prospects about 19,000 hectares in Peru
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: