UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Prospero Silver Corp:
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero Silver Corp- Fortuna will purchase 5.4 million units at C$0.28 per unit
* Prospero Silver - will allocate c$1.2 million to drill testing selected projects and c$300k will be allocated towards co's generative efforts in Mexico
* Prospero Silver-Fortuna will have right to select one of projects within 18 months from signing of definitive agreement to joint venture with prospero
* Prospero Silver- Fortuna's right to select projects gives it potential to earn 70% interest by spending us$8 million over 6 years
* Prospero Silver Corp- intend to begin drill testing at Petate, Matorral and Pachuca se projects as rapidly as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.