May 30 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc - Janssen will be responsible for conduct of a phase 2 clinical trial for ptg-200 in CD

* Protagonist therapeutics -development costs for phase 2 clinical trial to be shared between parties on an 80 percent Janssen and 20 percent protagonist basis

* Protagonist Therapeutics - with funding from this collaboration, co believes it has financial resources to fund all activities until middle of 2019