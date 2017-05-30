May 30 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

* Protagonist therapeutics enters into worldwide agreement with janssen to co-develop and commercialize ptg-200 for inflammatory bowel disease

* Protagonist therapeutics -to receive a $50 million upfront payment and potentially up to an additional $940 million in development and sales milestones

* Protagonist therapeutics inc says under terms of agreement, double-digit tiered royalties on net sales

* Protagonist therapeutics inc says protagonist and janssen to co-fund development through phase 2

* Protagonist therapeutics inc says co retains option to co-detail u.s. Prescribers