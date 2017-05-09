May 9 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Protalix announces FDA investigational new drug clearance
to commence once-monthly dosing study of pegunigalsidase alfa
(prx-102) for the treatment of fabry disease
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- study planned to commence in
Q3 of 2017
* Says study planned to commence in Q3 of 2017
* Says plans to enroll up to 30 fabry patients currently
treated with an approved enzyme replacement therapy
* Says safety and efficacy evaluation will occur at twelve
months with additional long term follow-up
