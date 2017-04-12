April 12 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - sixteen patients were enrolled in study, all of whom completed study

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - Alidornase Alfa was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - adverse events that occurred during study were mild and transient in nature for phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - in vitro study of air dnase showed significant inhibition of pseudomonas aeruginosa