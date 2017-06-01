June 1 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces FDA approval to operate its current facility as a multi-product facility

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - approval of SNDA allows co to convert its manufacturing facility in Carmiel, Israel, to a multi-product facility

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - supplemental new drug application submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been approved by FDA

* Protalix Biotherapeutics expects conversion of the facility to multi-product facilitywill allow company to realize potentially significant operational savings

