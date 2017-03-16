BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
March 16 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2016 full year results and provides corporate update
* Protalix Biotherapeutics - in 2018, if generate positive interim results from pegunigalsidase phase II trial, sees begin filing process for approval with EMA
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - anticipate funds will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2019
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - at December 31, 2016, Protalix had $63.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $76.4 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board