June 7 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Protalix biotherapeutics announces Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis presented at the 40th EUROPEAN cystic fibrosis society conference

* "Alidornase Alfa was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported"

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc says clinical data demonstrate over 70% reduction in presence of pseudomonas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: